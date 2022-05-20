Majority in favour of new £130m bypass between Chesterfield and Staveley

The Chesterfield Staveley Regeneration Route will involve building a new 3.7 mile single-carriageway road between the Sainsbury’s Roundabout in Chesterfield and Hall Lane in Staveley.

Derbyshire County Council says the £130m new route will ease congestion and open up the area for regeneration and new job opportunities.

More than 2,000 people visited the Virtual Consultation website set up during March and April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leaders say the majority of people taking part in a consultation about a new bypass between Chesterfield and Staveley, which will begin here at the Sainsbury's roundabout, welcome the scheme.

County Hall says a total of 377 people made detailed comments, with more than 60 per cent of them in favour.

Councillor Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, said: “The Chesterfield Staveley Regeneration Route represents one of our most significant opportunities to help level-up north Derbyshire.

"Not only will it reduce congestion, it will also support investment in the economy in areas like Barrow Hill and Staveley, bringing brownfield land back to life.

“Securing public support for these proposals is therefore critically important as we build up to an application to government for funding to help deliver the route and all the opportunities it creates.

“We understand that people will have concerns about the potential impact of a new road on traffic, amenities and the environment. This is why we carried out this non-statutory consultation so that we can listen to people’s views and respond to them as we move forwards.”

The route will involve diverting two sections of the Chesterfield Canal, with the council saying it is working closely with the Canal Trust.

The trust has previously called for a rethink on the current cycle track plan – and suggested an upgrade of the canal towpath instead.

Analysis has shown the new route could reduce daily traffic volumes by up to 75 per cent on Chesterfield Road in Staveley, and by up to 45 per cent in parts of Brimington.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council leader, said the route ‘will create new and positive opportunities for our residents and businesses’.

A formal statutory consultation is now set to take place later this year or early next year.