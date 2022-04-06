Staveley residents welcome new bypass road to Chesterfield to ease traffic and boost jobs

Derbyshire County Council is currently holding a public consultation on the £130million Staveley bypass scheme.

Council leaders say the 3.7-mile proposed route, between the Sainsbury’s roundabout at Chesterfield and Hall Lane in Staveley, will ease congestion and bring jobs and investment.

On Staveley High Street, most shoppers were in favour of the plans – although some doubted they would ever see it happen.

Staveley residents have welcomed the plans for a new bypass.

Michael Stokeley, 72, said: “They have been talking about it for so long and they still have to get Government funding for it. It’s always been a good idea, I just can’t see it happening.”

Jenny Widdison, 41, said: “It’s a good idea to take some traffic out of Staveley, it can be very busy at peak times.”

Brimington resident Shane Slater, 52, agreed that reducing traffic on the A619 should be a priority.

Residents hope the bypass plans will reduce congestion on the A619 through Staveley.

"At school times and tea time it is busy through Brimington and Staveley so I’d welcome it,” he added.

Janet Stewart, 66, said she was amazed there were not more accidents on the A619.

"You have only got to stand and look at the traffic on the road, it is horrendous,” she added. “There is not much in Staveley so if the road also brings some jobs that would be welcome too.”

Susie Waite, 71, said: “HS2 was supposed to come to Staveley so it needs some investment to replace that now.”

Susie Waite.

Councillor Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, described the bypass as ‘a major project to level-up and bring extra investment’.

“As well as addressing problems with congestion and traffic flow on the A619 through Brimington, Hollingwood and Staveley, it will unlock opportunities to develop land alongside the route to bring much-needed new homes and jobs to the area,” she added.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said it was ‘fantastic’ to reach this stage.

“Once completed this road will speed up traffic that is just passing through Staveley and Chesterfield and free up space on those roads that are there for people who are accessing Chesterfield,” Mr Perkins added.

Shane Slater.

The closing date for comments on the plans is Sunday, April 10.

Janet Stewart.