Full route of planned £130m Chesterfield to Staveley road unveiled as jobs and investment promised

People are being urged to have their say as a consultation opens on the £130million Staveley bypass scheme.

MPs and councillors from across the political spectrum have backed the idea of a bypass, which was first mooted almost 100 years ago.

Traffic congestion on the A619 through Brimington and Staveley.

Councillor Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, said: “This is a major project to level-up and bring extra investment to support economic growth in the area.

“As well as addressing problems with congestion and traffic flow on the A619 through Brimington, Hollingwood and Staveley, it will unlock opportunities to develop land alongside the route to bring much-needed new homes and jobs to the area.

“I’d urge everyone to take a look at the latest proposals and give us their views.”

The new route is set to stretch 3.7 miles from the roundabout by Sainsbury’s on the A619 in Chesterfield, past the new Heritage Green Estate, finishing at Hall Lane in Staveley.

The proposed route of the Staveley bypass, with A marking the Sainsbury's roundabout and D is Hall Lane, Staveley. Image: Derbyshire County Council.

It is proposed to build three new bridges to carry the road over Chesterfield Canal, which would need ‘slight realignments’.

The proposed route will include a 2m pavement on both sides of the carriageway and a segregated cycle track.

If funding for the project is approved, more detailed proposals will be drawn-up and further consultation with local communities will be held before any work can begin.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said it was ‘fantastic’ to reach this stage, but urged the county council to consider diverting the route further away from homes.

“The proposed bypass felt like it may never happen but I am delighted that the collective campaigning that I have done alongside Chesterfield Borough, Derbyshire County, Midlands Connect and the local LEPs, amongst others, has got us to this stage,” he said.

“Once completed this road will speed up traffic that is just passing through Staveley and Chesterfield and free up space on those roads that are there for people who are accessing Chesterfield.

“However, I am concerned about the potential impact on residents of the Heritage Green Estate and I had made representations on their behalf to urge the county council to direct the route just a few yards further away from the estate.

"Many people have bought houses there recently, unaware that these plans were finally going to get approval and so they will be concerned about the impact that this road will have on the quality of life.”

Mr Perkins said there was ‘massive support’ in Chesterfield for the bypass.

Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire, Lee Rowley, has described the bypass as one element in a broader programme to improve the area's infrastructure – alongside Town Deals, reducing congestion on the A61, improvements to the Midland Main Line and the potential re-opening of the Barrow Hill Line.

Coun Mick Bagshaw, who represents Staveley on Chesterfield Borough Council, described it as ‘a much-welcomed and long-awaited project’.

"At long last, Staveley is getting the funding and Improvements it deserves,” he added.

The closing date for comments on the plans is Friday, April 10.