Angry residents on new-build Chesterfield estate claim they weren't told about bypass plans close to £500,000 dream homes

Council leaders have hailed the £130million Staveley bypass scheme as a way to ‘level-up’ the area and bring jobs and investment.

They are currently urging people to have their say as part of a public consultation on the proposed ‘Chesterfield Staveley Regeneration Route’.

The planned route of the road will pass close to Harron Homes’ new development, the Heritage Green Estate, off Rother Way, where some residents say they bought their homes while unaware the bypass proposal was being drawn up.

Residents on Chesterfield's Heritage Green Estate say they weren’t told about plans for a bypass which could be routed close to their homes.

Harron Homes said it always informs home buyers about ‘any potential new infrastructure near our developments’.

A spokesperson for residents on the estate, who asked not to be named, said: “The majority of residents agree that the bypass was either not mentioned by Harron Homes or in fact sales staff made the comment ‘it will never happen’ when asked.

"We found out by chance through personal contacts that the road was being re-looked at in around August 2020.”

She said residents began moving into their ‘lovely’ new homes in the summer of 2019, although parts of the estate remain unfinished.

Concerns about the new road include the safety of children and pets, increased noise and pollution and the impact on house prices.

“There will also be an impact getting to our houses or getting off the estate onto a bypass – it is already dangerous getting out at the top of Sainsbury’s, with a lot of near misses.

"The Sainsbury’s roundabout is awful for traffic as it is – and this would make it worse.

“We also have a lot traffic and parking on the estate already when Chesterfield FC play.”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins believes the bypass is fantastic news for most people in the area – but has also called for a rethink on the route.

“I am concerned about the potential impact on residents of the Heritage Green Estate and I had made representations on their behalf to urge the county council to direct the route just a few yards further away from the estate,” Mr Perkins said.

"Many people have bought houses there recently, unaware that these plans were finally going to get approval and so they will be concerned about the impact that this road will have on the quality of life.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: "We would urge residents to give their views by taking part in the consultation which is open until April 10, 2022."

Councillor Carolyn Renwick, the council’s cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, previously described the route as a ‘major project to level-up and bring extra investment’.

“As well as addressing problems with congestion and traffic flow on the A619 through Brimington, Hollingwood and Staveley, it will unlock opportunities to develop land alongside the route to bring much-needed new homes and jobs to the area,” she added.

A spokesperson for Harron Homes North Midlands said: “As part of our new home reservation process customers are made aware of any potential new infrastructure near our developments.”

The four and five-bedroom homes on the estate are valued between £337,495 and £549,995 by Harron Homes.

Take part in the public consultation on the bypass here.