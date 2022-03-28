Safety concerns raised over roads around major Chesterfield new homes development

Woodhall Homes has been given permission to build up to 80 properties on land to the west of Oaks Farm Lane, Calow, despite strong opposition from people living nearby.

The planning permission from North East Derbyshire District Council could pave the way for a further 144 homes – which will form the second phase of the development.

Some residents living nearby are concerned about being surrounded by new housing estates and Calow Parish Council has now called for changes to the way the development is accessed.

Councillors have raised safety concerns about access roads to a major development on these green fields at Oaks Farm Lane, Calow.

The council has also carried out a survey which has raised ‘many safety concerns’.

Calow Parish Council chair Jayne Sabido said: “We have requested amendment to the internal road layout of the development to provide an access road to the back of the houses on Top Road which are adjacent to the development.

"We have carried out a survey of residents on the affected area of Top Road and this has highlighted many safety concerns.

"Some of these would be alleviated by the provision of an access road at the back of these houses.

“Although we have many concerns regarding the number of approved planning applications outside the recently approved Local Plan in Calow, we are hoping to work with North East Derbyshire District Council to ensure the existing residents are not disadvantaged by external planning decisions.”

Residents have strongly criticised the plans in letters to planning chiefs since they were first pitched in November 2020.

A letter by Chris Mee said: “I think it would be wrong to encourage hundreds more cars, travelling from a new development onto Top Road via the very narrow Dark Lane.

"I do believe this would be an accident waiting to happen.”

Other letters objected to a loss of wildlife, noise pollution, pressure on local amenities and loss of green space.

Planning documents submitted by Woodall Homes said the proposal will deliver much-needed new homes in the ‘short term’, which the company insists is a ‘significant benefit’.

The building company said the homes will ‘form a logical extension to Calow’.

A separate planning application by Stancliffe Homes, for 65 properties on land off nearby Dark Lane, is also currently being considered.