Police release update on Ken Walker's condition as Vasile Culea denies Langwith Junction murder

It comes as Vasile Culea, 33, appeared at Derby Crown Court this morning accused of the murder of Freda Walker and the attempted murder of her husband Ken at their home in Langwith Junction.

Derbyshire police confirmed today that Mr Walker ‘has been released from hospital and is continuing his recovery’.

Freda Walker, 86, died during an incident at a house on Station Road on January 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An archive image of 'devoted' couple Ken and Freda Walker.

This morning Culea, previously of Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, denied murder and attempted murder and a trial estimated to last two weeks is set to begin on October 4.

Mr and Mrs Walker were found by a concerned neighbour on the morning of January 15.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC told Culea this morning: “Mr Culea your trial will begin on October 4 but before that you will appear at this court for all matters before your trial to be finalised.

"In the meantime you are remanded into custody.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Derbyshire police increased foot patrols ‘to reassure the community’ and provide a more visible police presence.

Tributes flooded in for community volunteer Mrs Walker.

Bolsover District Council leader Steve Fritchley said: “Freda will be sorely missed by her family, friends and the local community.”