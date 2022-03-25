Vasile Culea, 33, appeared at Derby Crown Court this morning accused of the murder of Freda and the attempted murder of her husband Kenneth.

Freda Walker, 86, died during an attack at a house on Station Road on January 15.

This morning Culea denied murder and attempted murder and a trial estimated to last two weeks is set to begin October 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of Vasile Culea, 33, accused of the murder of Freda Walker and the attempted murder of Ken Walker at Langwith Junction, Derbyshire. Image: Helen Tipper/SWNS.

An inquest held last month heard that Freda died after suffering head injuries and airway obstruction while Ken sustained life-threatening injuries but remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Mr and Mrs Walker were found by a concerned neighbour on the morning of January 15.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC told Culea this morning: “Mr Culea your trial will begin on October 4 but before that you will appear at this court for all matters before your trial to be finalised.

Flowers and messages of condolences have been left outside the couple's home and inset, Freda Walker and her husband Ken.

"In the meantime you are remanded into custody, thank you very much.”

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor: Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe