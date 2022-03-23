Derbyshire dad weeps as judge jails him over high-speed police pursuit in Audi

Tyler Wright, 22, wept during a Derby Crown Court hearing in which he was locked up for 15 months over the chase through Alfreton town centre in December last year.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC - who previously handed Wright 10 months jail suspended for two years for similar dangerous driving in July 2020 - told him: “I’m afraid it’s my duty to punish you as I said I would if you returned.”

A tearful Wright told the judge: “I’ve not just let you down, I’ve let my family down - I’ve made the biggest mistake of my life.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Wright, 22, wept during a Derby Crown Court hearing in which he was locked up for 15 months

The 22-year-old, a new dad with a two-month-old daughter - added: “I’ve got a little girl and what happens if that was someone else driving a car and they hit me and my little girl.”

CCTV footage of the chase through Alfreton town centre played to the court showed Wright zooming through residential neighbourhoods at speeds of up to 50mph at around 1pm.

The mad motorist could be seen shooting through red lights and going the wrong way around a roundabout - while a pedestrian was forced to jump out of his way as he sped along.

The pursuit came to an end when Wright dumped the car and could be seen running on foot down the road before police detained him.

Judge Shant told him: “You were driving on the wrong side of the road on a number of occasions, travelling at speed through residential areas in the daytime, reaching speeds of up to 50mph and posing a risk to other road users.

“When police nearly apprehended you, you stopped and ran off and you were arrested while hiding - you were subject of a suspended sentence for dangerous driving.”

Wright, of Priory Road, Alfreton, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while banned, driving unlicensed and with no insurance.

He also admitted to being in breach of a suspended sentence order.

Denney Lau, Wright’s solicitor, told the judge Wright’s partner - seven months pregnant at the time - had been unwell and unable to drive him that day.

He added: “It’s a very sad situation that this young man has come before your honour again.

“He made the foolish decision to drive himself - he panicked when he saw the police and the rest followed.

“He is fully aware he is in breach of the suspended sentence - he will now have to leave his two-month-old daughter behind.”

The court heard Wright’s father had been diagnosed with cancer while he and his partner had been served with notice on their rented property.

Mr Lau added: “His partner is now likely to be homeless or have to move somewhere less desirable.”

A glowing reference written by Wright's employers and read out to the court described the defendant as one of their “most trusted and hardworking employees”.