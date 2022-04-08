Chesterfield Canal volunteers comment on Staveley bypass plans

People are being urged to have their say as a consultation on the £130million bypass, called the ‘Chesterfield Staveley Regeneration Route’, is held by Derbyshire County Council.

It is proposed to build three new bridges to carry the road over the Chesterfield Canal, which would need ‘slight realignments’ at two of the crossing points to accommodate the bridges.

There would also be a segregated cycle track with connections to the canal towpath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Canal Trust's Hollingwood Hub. The trust has given its views on the proposed Staveley bypass.

The Chesterfield Canal Trust has called for a rethink on the current cycle track plan – and suggested an upgrade of the canal towpath instead.

"The use of the canal towpath by walkers and cyclists has increased hugely in the last two years," the trust said in its consultation response.

“This has led to frequent complaints about overcrowding on the current towpath that is very narrow in many places.

"The new housing at Chesterfield Waterside, the Harworth and Chatsworth Settlement Trustees’ developments at the former Staveley Works, the Staveley Waterside development and the Mastin Moor development will increase cycle use by a very large amount.

“The cycle path on the new road may be well used by commuters.

"However, leisure cyclists, the vast majority for most of the day, will far prefer to use the towpath.

“All this dictates that the towpath must be upgraded, as an absolute minimum, to a three-metre-wide multi-user trail for its full length.

“Given this clear need, we would ask whether consideration has, or should be, given to improving the towpath alongside the canal as an alternative to the proposed cycleway alongside the road, especially where the two are in close proximity.”

The trust is also concerned about the potential negative impact of the road during the construction phase and long-term threat to the ‘quiet, rural’ nature of the canal.

However, it also believes regeneration of the area would be beneficial.

Council leaders say the 3.7-mile proposed route, between the Sainsbury’s roundabout at Chesterfield and Hall Lane in Staveley, will ease congestion and bring jobs and investment.