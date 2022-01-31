Letter: Chesterfield has definitely NOT had its day

As a town centre retailer who has great pride in Chesterfield, this is a very difficult post to read.

Name and Address supplied has given an opinion on the town without reference to what they would like to see now or in the future.

Views of Chesterfield.

As a whole, Chesterfield is doing well compared to towns of a similar size and the market has many different stalls on different days. A comparison to the 1960s and 1970s is unfair. Times are different now and many people shop online meaning that businesses have to adapt, which the independents in town are doing ~ see Independent Chesterfield for more.

Reading the comments from people saying there isn’t anything to come in to town for, we have lots of lovely shops Adorn Jewellers Chesterfield , TwelfthCraft, The Bee Orchid Home & Gifts , Vanishing Point Records, Ingmans Cobbler Footwear Clothing, The Cheese Factor, Northern Tea Merchants, Ibbotsons Fresh Quality Produce, Nanna B’s, M’s Gallery, Dotique, Fred’s Haberdashery, Shop Indie, Blanc to name just a few.

Bottle & Thyme, Qoozies, The Hidden Knight, Society Coffee Shop , Einstein's and Fillipelli’s and so many more to eat and drink. I recently met with friends who were visiting from Manchester and we had so much choice.

In my day to day I’m fortunate to see people from Chesterfield and much further afield who enjoy shopping in our town but that’s the key, you need to shop in the town to ensure it’s survival and continued success.

Chesterfield

All towns and cities are having a difficult time at the moment but I think Chesterfield is doing better than most.

There are absolutely changes that could be made and things that could improve but to say that Chesterfield has had its day is, to me and many other retailers, upsetting and counter productive.

People are, of course,entitled to their opinion but some solutions or changes that they would like to see would be helpful. It’s in the hands of the people of Chesterfield to support our town and keep it a nice place to live.

In summation, we have so much to offer. Independent shops, bars, cafes, hairdressers, nail bars and bigger retailers such as M&S , Wilko, H&M, Boyes, Boots. If you walk around town and pop your head into the shops you’ll see that we offer inspiration, a sense of community and a passion to make sure our town continues to thrive.

Chesterfield Canal