Here we raise a glass to the firm and the people that worked there, using some great pictures from our archive and the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum.

If you like this trip down memory lane have a look at memorable photos of Derbyshire pitmen and mining communities of times past.

Why not also join the Derbyshire Times retro Facebook group for even more images from yesteryear?

1. Dema Glass Dema Glass from A61 junction Chesterfield 2001 Photo: Chesterfield Library Photo Sales

2. Dema Glass entrance Dema Glass entrance from Sheffield Road Chesterfield 2001 Photo: Chesterfield Library Photo Sales

3. Dema Glass Dema Glass from Lockoford Road towards A61 Chesterfield 2001 Photo: Chesterfield Library Photo Sales

4. Dema Glass Dema Glass from Tesco rundabout, A61 Chesterfield. Photo: Chesterfield Library Photo Sales