Take a look at these memorable photos of Derbyshire pitmen and mining communities of times past

More than 65 percent of miners in north Derbyshire had downed tools in the 1984-85 strike. Their action was in protest against the threat to 20,000 mining jobs in the country’s pits. The National Coal Board had announced plans to cut coal output and stem a multi-million pound annual loss.

The strike lasted for 362 days, causing hardship and deep rifts in communities where some miners broke through picket lines to go to work. Wives and supporters rallied round to organise soup kitchens to feed the families of striking miners.

The previous decade, a strike by miners over pay led to the country being plunged into a three-day working week as businesses conserved electricity.

Mining began in Derbyshire in the 12th century and was so much more than a job, giving rise to many social enterprises including miners welfare clubs and brass bands.

We’ve dug deep into our archives to find these photos which look at Derbyshire colliers and the social side of pit communities…

Markham Miners at Markham colliery in 1908.

Shirland Miners and pony from Shirland pit but do you know when this was taken? According to records, Shirland colliery closed in 1965.

Chesterfield hosted a demonstration in 1972 in support of Derbyshire miners who were on strike. The national protest over pay sparked a three-day week in offices as businesses attempted to conserve electricity.

Families support Shirebrook miners on their first shift back after a strike. Do you know what year this photo was taken?