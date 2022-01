We have been working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum to bring you these great images from yesteryear.

In these photos, we take a look at Scarsdale Hospital, where many locals came into the world on the maternity wing.

The building was originally used as the Chesterfield Workhouse, with Scarsdale Hospital founded in 1904.

The site was redeveloped in 2001 with all the buildings being demolished apart from the main block.

1. Maternity block The maternity block at Scarsdale hospital in 1989. Photo: Chesterfield Library\John Stanley

2. Scarsdale hospital New arrivals at hospital maternity ward in 1965. Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

3. Scarsdale hospital Scarsdale hospital in 1988. Photo: Derbyshire Times

4. Demolition Work to knock down part of the hospital building Photo: Chesterfield Library\John Stanley