Photos show how much Chesterfield's Chatsworth Road has changed down the years

We’ve had a look through our archives to bring these great photos of Chatsworth Road over the decades…
1. Johnson's Ironmongers
Johnson's Ironmongers shop was a fixture on Chatsworth Road for decades.
Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Brampton Mile
The street features many pubs that are part of the 'Brampton Mile'. Here is the Red Lion, which is now the Crafty Dog
Photo: JPI
3. Venice of the north?
It's not always plain sailing on Chatsworth Road, though, as these flood pictures prove
Photo: Submitted
4. Shops and pubs
The street has always had great independent shops and pubs
Photo: Derbyshire Times