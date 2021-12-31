Chatsworth Road has a great buzz about it and is home to many independent shops, as well as the Brampton Mile
Chatsworth Road has a great buzz about it and is home to many independent shops, as well as the Brampton Mile

Photos show how much Chesterfield's Chatsworth Road has changed down the years

It’s one of Chesterfield’s most famous streets – and it’s changed a lot down the years.

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 31st December 2021, 2:56 pm

We’ve had a look through our archives to bring these great photos of Chatsworth Road over the decades…

1. Johnson's Ironmongers

Johnson's Ironmongers shop was a fixture on Chatsworth Road for decades.

Photo: Anne Shelley

2. Brampton Mile

The street features many pubs that are part of the 'Brampton Mile'. Here is the Red Lion, which is now the Crafty Dog

Photo: JPI

3. Venice of the north?

It's not always plain sailing on Chatsworth Road, though, as these flood pictures prove

Photo: Submitted

4. Shops and pubs

The street has always had great independent shops and pubs

Photo: Derbyshire Times

Chesterfield
