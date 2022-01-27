Chesterfield has had its day. Irrespective of what has happened or what is going to happen, Chesterfield is not a patch on what it used to be, and the feeble attempts to convince the locals that it can be great again is pie in the sky.

The eyesore that is the Chesterfield Hotel is to be demolished and a new office block opened at Chesterfield Waterside. Wow that's really going to transform the landscape.

Speaking of eyesores, there's the Enterprise Centre on the Donut roundabout: why bother building that when another eyesore just 300 yards up the road has been stood empty for a few years, namely the council offices on Saltergate, which could have been utilised.I'll give the Enterprise Centre, from the first opening of its doors, five years.

"Chesterfield is not a patch on what it used to be", says one reader.

Yes I visit Chesterfield, but even a place like Clay Cross has got its act together and, for me, for my needs, is a much more enjoyable shopping experience and more than 90 per cent of it is free parking.

Not a fan of Chesterfield

