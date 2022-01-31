Chesterfield post box yarn-bombed for Valentine's Day

The Valentine post box in Walton, Chesterfield

The post box, on Moorland View Road, in Walton, has been given a decorative topper to mark the most romantic day of the year, including hearts and even a woolen Crooked Spire.

The same Walton postbox, which is located near to Walton Evangelical Church, was also yarn-bombed and decorated for Christmas and Easter last year as well as Halloween.

Yarn bombing is a type or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk.

The practice is believed to have originated in the U.S. with Texas knitters trying to find a creative way to use their leftover and unfinished knitting projects, but it has since spread worldwide.