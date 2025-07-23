"It poses significant risks to the local community" Residents fear housing scheme on former mining land near Chesterfield may pose flood risks

Worried Derbyshire residents have objected to council plans for 200 new homes on mainly greenfield land over fears about potential flooding and ground hazards from former coal mining activities as well as a possible increase in traffic and road safety hazards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council is seeking outline planning permission from the authority’s planning committee for its own housing scheme off Bent Lane, at Lowgates, in Staveley, with one primary access into the site and new landscaping, public open space plans, walking and cycling links.

The council has argued there is a need to meet regional and national housing demands but concerned residents have already submitted objections to the plans and some have complained about the extent of the authority’s public consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian and Barbara Halbert, of Bent Lane, stated: “The Coal Authority have objected to the proposals as they stand as the application falls within the defined ‘Development High Risk Area’ – therefore within the site and surrounding area there are coal mining features and hazards.”

Land Off Bent Lane, Near Lowgates, Staveley, Which Has Been Earmarked By Chesterfield Borough Council For A 200 Home Housing Scheme

The couple claims that the plotted position of three on-site mine shafts poses a significant risk not only to surface stability but also to public safety.

They added: “The area is also in a flood zone and the Environment Agency have objected to the current application.

“You will be aware of the flooding that Chesterfield endured, last year. The Rover Doe Lea flooded, last year, right across the proposed site which floods every year regardless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Park Homes, in Bent Lane, with their elderly population, were flooded and a neighbour across the road from the site had flood water up to his back door.”

Pictured Is Part Of The Land Off Bent Lane, Near Lowgates, Staveley, Which Has Been Earmarked By Chesterfield Borough Council For A 200 Home Housing Scheme

The approximate 6.29hectare site is mainly on agricultural land off Bent Lane which is accessed from the A619 at Lowgates and the council claims it is in a sustainable location with settlements nearby providing service facilities, food, convenience, health care and employment opportunities.

But some residents have objected to the plans on numerous grounds including an increase in traffic and road safety hazards along a narrow road, a loss of green space, the impact on wildlife and significant claims that part of the site already suffers from flooding.

Others have also raised shared concerns that the site is not suitable because it was previously used for mining activities and that there have already been agreed housing developments in and around Staveley and the area’s infrastructure may struggle from a further scheme in terms of schools, health services and drainage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, stated: “While the need for housing is acknowledged, this proposal, in its current form, is deeply flawed, misleading in its supporting documentation, and poses significant risks to the local community, environment, and infrastructure.”

Derbyshire County Cllr Mark Cliff, Courtesy Of Derbyshire County Council

However, Natural England, which submitted no objections to the scheme, stated that it considers that the proposed development will not have significant adverse impacts on statutorily protected nature conservation sites or landscapes.

And Chesterfield Canal Trust has also raised no objections on that basis that there are unlikely to be any adverse impacts on the nearby canal according to the scheme’s drainage plans.

The Ramblers Association has mentioned some concerns about how two nearby footpaths might be affected by the scheme but at this stage they have raised no objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Environment Agency has so far objected to the development in the absence of an acceptable Flood Risk Assessment but it has suggested this might be resolved with a revised assessment.

And the Coal Authority – now known as the Mining Remediation Authority – has also raised a ‘fundamental concern’ and has currently objected to the scheme subject to a Coal Mining Risk Assessment from the council.

A Coal Authority spokesperson stated: “The application site falls within the defined Development High Risk Area – therefore within the site and surrounding area there are coal mining features and hazards which need to be considered in relation to the determination of this planning application.”

The council’s plans were previously published on a Public Notice Portal on June 19 inviting any landowner or tenant to make representations and some residents revealed they first heard about the scheme on Facebook after others had received formal letters from the council dated July 16 with an August 8 deadline for comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another resident, who also wished to remain anonymous, stated: “I would like to express my deepest anger, frustration, and disappointment at how ill-thought-out this proposal would seem, along with how ridiculous such a short consultation period is considering the vast majority of residents near the proposed development have not yet been notified.”

Chesterfield Borough Council has argued the scheme will help to meet strategic housing requirements in the borough and nationally because the region will be required to plan for 500 homes per year.

It added that this latest development is sustainable and will deliver economic, social and environmental benefits including identified housing needs for Chesterfield with a minimum of five per cent affordable housing provision as well as job creation.

The council also claims the design of the scheme and its associated open space and green infrastructure seeks to provide numerous benefits, not only to future users, but also to the environment, particularly in respect of biodiversity enhancements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has argued Staveley has an ‘excellent level of facilities and services’ to support the scheme including several schools, a college, shops, a large retail store, pharmacy, community services and other retail and employment options with several recreational areas and there are regular bus services running to Duckmanton, Staveley town centre, Worksop and Brimington.

The council’s senior engineering technician has advised the development should include separate foul and surface water systems and that the developer must demonstrate adherence to the ‘hierarchy of surface water disposal’, providing results of any infiltration tests and drainage calculations to support any Sustainable Drainage Systems solutions.

One resident added: “This application is premature, misleading, and unsafe. It is based on outdated and incomplete assessments that fail to reflect the true scale and impact of the proposed development.

“The risks to public safety, local ecology, and infrastructure are too great to ignore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I urge the planning authority to reject this application in its current form and require the applicant to resubmit with accurate, up-to-date, and comprehensive assessments that reflect the full scale of the proposed development.”

Concerned Derbyshire County Cllr Mark Cliff, who represents Staveley North and Whittington, has also expressed a desire to hear residents’ views with plans to organise a public meeting in the near future.