Harry Maguire is toughest challenge for Chesterfield makeup artist tackling England football heroes
A Chesterfield makeup artist has revealed her latest transformation into football hero Harry Maguire as the England team gear up for the Euro final tonight.
All this week Rachel Brobbin has delighted social media followers with her guises as manager Gareth Southgate, team captain Harry Kane and midfielder Jack Grealish.
Unveiling the latest in her line-up of transformations, Rachel said: “Harry Maguire was my hardest one – it took me five attempts! I didn’t want to give up because he is a local lad and I want to show my support! It’s still not perfect but I was on a time limit!
"I think my favourite will always be Gareth Southgate, he was so much fun to do! Plus he was the one that everyone noticed!”
Harry Maguire and Rachel were both educated at St Mary’s RC High School in Chesterfield and current students will be cheering on the school’s most famous former pupil and his England team-mates.
The final kicks off at 8pm tonight and Rachel, who lives in Staveley, will be among the millions of supporters who will be tuning in. She said: “I am watching the game at my friends’ house – they have got a projector screen up in the garden. I can’t have too many drinks though as I am up on Monday morning, doing wedding make-up at 5.30am!”
Rachel works at Embellish Hair & Makeup Studio on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.