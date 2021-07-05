Watch how Chesterfield make-up artist achieves the winning looks of Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane

Rachel Brobbin transforms herself into Gareth Southgate, manager of the England football team.

Rachel spent 90 minutes perfecting each look to cheer on our nation’s heroes who face Denmark in the Euro semi-finals on Wednesday.

She said: “I’ll definitely be watching the match! I think we have a huge chance to get to the final so I am optimistic.”

Social media followers flooded Rachel’s Instagram and Facebook sites with compliments after she posted her artwork on Sunday.

Rachel Brobbin as England football team captain Harry Kane.

Rachel, who lives in Staveley, said: “Gareth Southgate is the look that has had the biggest reaction – I will have to see how Harry Kane goes! I am definitely going to do more – Harry Maguire is a must as he went to my school!”

Former Chesterfield St Mary’s RC High School pupil Rachel, 32, said that she was surprised to learn that her artistry was featured on television.

“I didn’t even know it was going to be on Sky Sports until my boyfriend rang me and told me he was watching me,” she said.

Rachel, who is employed at Embellish Hair & Make-up Studio on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, first hit the headlines for transforming herself into The Mask, Cruella de Vil and Corpse Bride among other characters in films.

To see more of Rachel’s altered images, follow her on Instagram at racheljessicamakeupartist.