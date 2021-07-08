Harry Maguire’s former Chesterfield high school ‘praying’ for Euro 2020 as England take on Italy

Harry Maguire celebrates England's win in the EURO 2020 semi-final against Denmark. Picture: Getty

The 28-year-old defender attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary School in nearby Spinkhill as a child.

From there he moved to St Mary's Roman Catholic High School in Chesterfield – and they are now “praying for another win on Sunday" as Maguire joins his England teammates in an eagerly anticapted European Championship final at Wembley.

It is the first time The Three Lions have reached a major final in 55 years after seeing off Denmark on Wednesday night.

Maria Dengate, headteacher of St Mary’s, said: "The whole of St Mary's are incredibly proud to see one of our former pupils representing England so magnificently.”

Harry is not the only Maguire to play football in a professional capacity, with his younger brother Laurence playing for Chesterfield FC and his older brother Joe plying his trade for Accrington Stanley.

All three, as well as their sister Daisy, attended St Mary’s as teenagers and Mrs Dengate said they were "wonderful members” of the Upper Newbold school.

She added: “Harry embodies the greatest qualities that the school instils into its pupils; leadership, humility, hard work, respect and resilience alongside his exceptional talent.

"It has been a privilege to watch him represent the nation and make history. St Mary’s staff, pupils and parents are all 100 per cent behind Harry and the whole England team and are praying for another win on Sunday.”