The Maguire family and friends will be nervously watching tonight as Harry and England face Ukraine in the quarter-final of the Euros.

Unfortunately due to Covid restrictions they have not been able to travel to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome but they will be cheering him on loud and proud from home.

“We are having a bit of a gathering tonight with family and friends so hopefully we will be jumping around later on,” Laurence, the youngest of the three Maguire brothers, told the Derbyshire Times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield defender Laurence Maguire will be cheering on his brother Harry in England's Euros quarter-final tie against Ukraine tonight.

“It is a disappointment that we can’t be out there. Without Covid we would have all been there. It is disappointing because you always want to follow him wherever he is playing, especially in the quarter-final of a major tournament."

As you can imagine, watching his sibling play for his country in a major tournament brings a lot of emotions to the surface.

Those feelings were more intense than usual against rivals Germany in the last round, but centre-back Harry, who was touch-and-go for the tournament due to an ankle injury, was probably the calmest of all his family as he produced an outstanding man of the match performance in the historic 2-0 win.

“A lot of the time I get nervous watching him but particularly this tournament,” Loz explained. “In the Germany game, the first 10-15 minutes, I could not really watch him, my stomach was turning. I always watch every movement that he does, every kick he takes, I am watching.

“It is like today, I have woken up this morning with butterflies, nerves, a little bit of excitement as well, but hopefully come 10pm tonight we are all jumping for joy.”

Laurence, 24, Harry, 28 and eldest brother Joe, 29, are very close and they speak every day.

As is traditon, Loz says he will send Harry a ‘good luck’ message later today and they will speak afterwards to discuss the game.

“He is a massive inspiration to me,” the Spireites defender said. “To have someone in your family doing so well in football, and with me playing football as well, it makes a big difference.

“He has been really good with me, every time I play he gives me feedback, he texts me, rings me, what I can do better, what I have been good at. It is a big inspiration for me to try and play at the highest level as you can. We are all so proud of what he is doing.”

So has he thought about what it would be like to see Harry experience Euros glory with England?