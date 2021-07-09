Pubs looking forward to ‘electric’ atmosphere in Chesterfield as football fans cheer on England in Euro final

Football fans at The Spotted Frog cheered England to victory in their match against Germany.

Adrian Matthews, the landlord of the Barley Mow on Saltergate, said: “We will be showing the final on Sunday but we are fully booked which we have been for all the England games so far. The atmosphere was unbelievable on Wednesday night. I was the landlord here when it was Euro 96, when England made the semis and the atmosphere was even better than that year.”

The Spotted Frog at Brampton, Chesterfield said on Facebook: “The final on Sunday at 8pm is now fully booked. Every beach hut, pagoda table, inside table and round table is full. Let’s hope it’s coming home!”

The tournament has boosted the struggling pub industry which has had to bring in tough safety measures at a time of big financial losses caused by coronavirus lockdowns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Matthews, licensee of the Barley Mow, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Gavin Langley, who manages The Devonshire at Hasland, said: “People are appreciating the Euros so much more this year due to the Covid restrictions being enforced. The atmosphere has been electric and fantastic, with everyone getting involved with supportive chants and so much laughter, which is wonderful to see after the year we’ve had.

“It’s not easy to put anything in place due to restrictions but to maximise the number of people who can join us for the games, we have bought a massive 65” TV to place in our large beer garden so that even when we are fully booked inside, we can get a much larger number of people watching the game outside.”

England’s clash against Italy will be shown on ITV at 8pm on Sunday. People who want to watch it on the big screen at their local pub should book ahead to ensure that they get a table.