Jack Grealish guise for Chesterfield make-up artist Rachel Brobbin cheering on England in Euro semi-final

Rachel said: “I like Jack as a player – I want Southgate to start him tonight. My message for the team is ‘bring it home – we are all behind you.

"I will always love Harry Kane and I have to support Harry Maguire as he is a local lad!”

Rachel’s latest transformation follows previous incarnations as Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane which she posted on social media this week.

Jack Grealish, portrayed in make-up by Rachel Brobbin.

She worked on the Grealish guise yesterday during a lunch break from her job as senior make-up artist at Embellish on Chatsworth Road. Rachel, 32, said: “It took me about an hour to do! The hard part was trying to make my face shape change and I always struggle on the eyes and mouth!

“I am working today so won’t get the chance to do any more but if they get through then I will certainly be doing more.”

Rachel, who lives in Staveley, and Harry Maguire went to the same school in Chesterfield, St Mary’s RC High.

The make-up magician has used her talent to transform herself into Princess Fiona and Lord Farquaad from Shrek and Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear in recent weeks. Her earlier work incudes The Mask, Cruella de Vil and Corpse Bride.