Watch Chesterfield hospital ward show its support for England ahead of Euro 2020 final against Italy

In a video sent to the Derbyshire Times, patients and staff on Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s Eastwood Stroke Ward can be seen supporting the team as they dance through the corridors to Vindaloo by Fat Les – a song which has become a cult classic for football fans.

Featured in the video is Lucy Moore (matron), Leigh-Anne (staff nurse) Debbie Troman (staff nurse), Ella Vernals (HCA), Lauren Allen (HCA), Theresa Walker (HCA) and Gabbie Dakin (HCA).

It comes as Gareth Southgate’s side celebrate their win against Denmark in a 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium last night.

The victory secured England’s place in the Euro 2020 final and ended their 55-year wait to compete in a final of a major tournament, the only previous appearance being that in the 1966 World Cup when the team went on to take the trophy.

The Three Lions will now take on Italy at Wembley on Sunday, July 11, in an eagerly anticipated game which kicks off at 8pm.