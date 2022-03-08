‘Our mission is to make a difference’: Gracie Spinks’ family ‘honoured’ to join Chesterfield march

On Saturday, scores of campaigners weaved through the town centre wearing purple, Gracie’s favourite colour, and waving placards demanding ‘stop violence against women’.

Gracie, 23, of Chesterfield, was tragically killed in Duckmanton on June 18 last year – four months after she had contacted police to make an allegation of stalking about a man, whose body was also discovered that day.

Gracie Spinks' family were joined by many other people at a protest in Chesterfield over the weekend.

Following the weekend’s poignant event, Gracie’s parents, Alison Heaton and Richard Spinks, said: “The overwhelming love from the Chesterfield community and the support shown to our cause is heartwarming.

“No family should have to go through what our family has gone through with the loss of such a beautiful daughter.

“We want to protect women and have an ongoing plan and mission to make a difference for the good of mankind.

“We were honoured to participate in the protest march.

“We would like to thank all the organisers and everybody involved.

“We would also like to thank all of the guest speakers, especially our local Toby Perkins, who is 100 per cent behind Gracie’s Law and he is passionate about making changes for the safety of women, girls and men in the future.

“The protest march was a great success and touched many people’s hearts – and will be the first of many events for Gracie’s Law this year.”

At the end of last month, Gracie’s family travelled to London for a Parliamentary debate about their high-profile petition aimed at tackling stalking.

The Gracie’s Law petition calls for more funding for police forces to provide advocates to support stalking victims – and help officers investigate cases more thoroughly.

Alison and Richard – who have previously said that Gracie was ‘let down’ by Derbyshire police – added: “Changes need to be made across the board in all constabularies.

“Nationally, extra funding must be put in place to pay for dedicated advocates and trained personnel to deal with stalking victims’ complaints and reports.

“These specialists would support victims initially and throughout.

“The police have made some changes but it is not enough – action must be taken now to stop the ongoing violence against women and girls.

“We are on a mission to make people stand up and make changes in Parliament, in police forces and generally with everybody out there.

“If we stand together we can make changes for the better.

“This is Gracie’s message – it’s time for change.”

In his speech, Chesterfield Labour MP Mr Perkins said: “The despicable murder of Gracie was shocking and the outpouring of love and affection for Gracie showed the affection and esteem in which she was held.

“I want to pay tribute to Richard, Alison and the whole family – their strength, their dignity and their resolve.

“They have responded to that appalling chasm of grief by saying that they want to get something positive out of it.

“They know that they cannot bring Gracie back, but they want to support other families so that they do not suffer the same kind of grief.”

Mr Perkins added: “The fight against violence against women is not just a fight for women, it is a fight for all of us.

“The only way we will truly eradicate the scourge of male violence is by changing our society.

“I want to say it loud and clear: men have to change.”

He said ‘we need our police and courts to show that violence against women and discrimination will not be accepted’ and added: “We need change right cross the system to ensure that this time when we say things have to change, we aren’t left repeating the same lament a decade from now.”

The march – which took place ahead of International Women’s Day on Tuesday – was organised by local health worker, Varria Russell-White.

She said: “We want to raise awareness of the harassment and violence that women face, from staring, catcalling and unwanted touching to sexual assault, domestic abuse, murder and rape.

“We want to increase awareness of women’s right to safety in our homes and workplaces, streets and communities.

“Wherever we live in the world, we need to stand together in solidarity and to demand action and change.”

Chesterfield campaigner Jeannie Robinson, who helped to organise the the event, added: “It was very moving as we marched around town because we had such a positive response from local people.

“Our message was ‘stop the violence, stop the hate and remember Gracie’.

“As Gracie's family await the verdict of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the way the police handled the events leading up to Gracie’s murder, it was important to highlight that violence against women has to stop.

“The people and institutions, who are supposed to safeguard women's safety, are failing.

“Events like these help to keep up the pressure for change.”

The Derbyshire Women’s Equality Party said it was a ‘powerful morning of joy, activism and grief’.

In 2021, at least 141 UK women were killed by men, or where a man was the principal suspect, according to Karen Ingala Smith, the chief executive of nia, a domestic and sexual violence charity working to end violence against women and girls.

The IOPC is continuing to investigate Derbyshire Constabulary following Gracie's death.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We continue to support and fully cooperate with the IOPC investigation into the circumstances leading up to the tragic death of Gracie.

“We are keeping the IOPC up to date with a number of improvements we have implemented in recent months and we would encourage all victims of stalking and harassment to report incidents to us for investigation.”