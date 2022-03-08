NHS responds to Chesterfield campaigner’s concerns over new mental health hospital

As reported last month, Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been granted permission to build a new 54-bed mental health hospital at the Chesterfield Royal site, replacing the current Hartington Unit.

Adrian Rimington, of Chesterfield-based group Disability Campaigners, told the Derbyshire Times: “We're not happy at the fact there will only be 54 beds.

Chesterfield's Hartington Unit.

“We think there should be more beds than this.

“Mental health is a huge issue at the moment – it will continue to be a huge issue.”

In response, Ifti Majid, chief executive of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted that planning permission was granted for our new purpose-built mental health facility at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital site.

“This is a hugely positive investment, of more than £40million, for the people of northern Derbyshire.

“The new hospital will put dignity and respect at the centre of the patient experience and will allow us to provide single, en-suite rooms in modern, welcoming environments to everyone who uses these services.

“Prior to the plans being developed, we conducted a detailed analysis of the number of people who need to be admitted into hospital and this showed that 54 beds, which is an increase from the current 52 beds, would best meet the needs of our local population.

“This forecast is based on 85 per cent bed occupancy, which also allows for potential spikes in demand.

“We know that keeping people within their home environment wherever possible gives significant benefit to mental health recovery.

“We offer comprehensive community mental health services which we are continuing to develop and expand, and which will support many people to stay well within their local communities, without the need for hospital admission.

“Alongside this, we are delivering a number of initiatives to reduce the length of time people need to remain in inpatient care once they are well enough to return home.

“This will also help to manage the number of beds needed locally and ensure there is adequate capacity to accommodate those with acute mental health issues.”

Mr Rimington also raised concerns about ‘lack of public consultation’ about the new hospital.

“There was some consultation about these plans but there wasn't any public consultation,” he said.

“We certainly weren't consulted.

“We're not happy about this.”

Mr Majid said: “As there will be no change to the services offered, or the site at which they are offered, it was deemed unnecessary by the council’s local health scrutiny committees to conduct a full public consultation about the development of this new mental health facility.

“However, we did commit to fully engage with stakeholders and local communities.

“Prior to our planning application submission, we held a workshop with service users, carers and partners, conducted a survey which was open to the public and stakeholders and engaged via letters and forums.

“The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive, and we will continue to engage with staff, service users and carers regarding the service delivery, internal aesthetics and landscaping of the new hospital to ensure this is a fully inclusive project.”

He described the project as the ‘biggest investment into mental health services in north Derbyshire we have seen in living memory’.