Repair work taking place at arson-hit beauty spot near Chesterfield

A group of young people started a fire at the Avenue Washlands in Wingerworth last summer – in a ‘mindless’ crime which appalled residents in the Chesterfield area.

Following the incident, Kate Lemon, regional manager for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust (DWT), confirmed that 40m of boardwalk, fishing platforms and fencing had been destroyed.

Repair work taking place at the Avenue Washlands near Chesterfield. Pictures by Nick Rhodes.

She described the damage caused as ‘considerable’ and was estimated to cost around £15,000 to repair.

Nick Rhodes, of Hasland, has now sent the Derbyshire Times pictures of repair work taking place.

He said: “Contractors are really moving fast with the boardwalk repairs at the park.

“All the fire damaged materials have been removed and most of the new support posts have been set into the ground.

Last year's fire shocked many residents.

“I look forward to this being reopened later this year.”

After the offence, DWT volunteers launched an online fundraising appeal which brought in more than £5,000.

This money is going towards insurance costs and funding community engagement activities to try and prevent something like this happening again.

Last year, Derbyshire Constabulary revealed three teenagers had been referred to the Derbyshire Youth Offending Service after the arson attack on June 5.

The Avenue Washlands is a popular local attraction.

Video which circulated on social media appeared to show youngsters allegedly starting the blaze.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council, which is responsible for the Derbyshire Youth Offending Service, said it works with young people involved in offences ‘to seek to prevent them from committing crimes in the future’.

