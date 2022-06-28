Former TOWIE star and TV personality Mark Wright spotted in Derbyshire town

Mark Wright is a TV personality best known for his appearances on The Only Way is Essex, I’m a Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing.

The star, who married Michelle Keegan in 2015, was spotted in Bakewell last week along with his father and brother Josh, a professional footballer with Crawley Town.

The trio paid a visit to the Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop, and in a Facebook post, the shop said: “We had a special visitor in the Pudding Shop last week! Mark Wright, along with his brother and dad, popped in to try an original Bakewell Pudding.

Mark visited the town with his dad and brother for a new BBC show. Credit: The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop

“They also found out what the difference between a Bakewell Pudding and Tart is, for their brand new BBC series A Wright Old Adventure.”

The series – consisting of six 30-minute episodes – will see the Wright family celebrate Britain’s holiday hotspots.

They will take on a range of white-knuckle activities along the way – including dog-sledding, zip-wiring and big wave surfing – with the series set to air later this year.

The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop has been selling Bakewell Puddings from its premises since the 1800s. Their 80-seat restaurant offers light bites, afternoon teas and roast dinners – with an outdoor courtyard for al fresco dining.