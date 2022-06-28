The books were donated to Ashgate Hospice back in March.

The autograph collection books were found amongst a bag of pre-loved items after being donated to Ashgate Hospice’s Donation Centre in Hasland, Chesterfield.

The hospice understands the owner of the books, who is thought to be called ‘Mr Glyn’, asked people he met in life to contribute – whether it be in the form of a doodle, inspiring message or even a poem.

Each entry in the book is signed by a different person and dates range from 1919 to 1938. Ashgate is keen to find out more about the items and is appealing for anyone with information about them to come forward.

E-commerce assistant at Ashgate Hospice, Kevin Marshall, said: “We received these books in a random bag of donations and they really caught our eye.

“They are very charming, and we’ve never seen anything quite like them before. They have a very warm, sentimental feeling to them – they really put a smile on my face.

“This is not a collection of famous pop stars or sports personalities – it is just a record of people that the books’ owner met along the way through their life.

“He would ask people he came across to write something or draw a doodle in his books. They have no great value but at the same time they are priceless and make for a fascinating read.”

They contain a number of illustrations and poems.

In a message in one of the books, dated back to 1921, Mr Glyn says: “Every friend I would invite, a trifle in this book to write. Poetic thought or merry jest, each will be here, a welcome guest. Kind reader use your pen and brain and do not let me ask in vain.

“When many years have passed away, and evening shadows round me play, then shall this book of jest and truths, recall the memory of my youth. Again, I my friend invite, a trifle in this book to write.”

The donation which featured the books was made to the hospice on Monday, March 28. Ashgate Hospice is planning to auction the unique time capsules on its eBay page, and the sale of the books will help fund vital end-of-life and palliative care for patients and families across North Derbyshire.

Anyone with any information about the items is encouraged to contact Ashgate’s retail team at [email protected] or call 01246 568801.

