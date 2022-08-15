Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager Darren Perrott said: "Following a fire investigation, the exact cause of the fire at Creswell remains unknown."At the present time we are dealing with exceptional circumstances with heat and dry conditions meaning the risk of fire is highly likely, therefore as evidenced at this incident, a fire can escalate rapidly impacting not only on our communities, but also on our emergency resources as we are tied up dealing with large incidents.‘We continue to repeat our warnings for people to take extra care during the heatwave - no barbecues in open spaces, be extra cautious disposing of cigarettes and ensure you don’t leave rubbish, particularly glass bottles laying around.