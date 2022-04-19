Family's tribute to well-known GP who served north Derbyshire for 40 years

Dr Jeremy Brewer served the Clay Cross area for 40 years and also helped to train the next generation of GPs at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

He was a founder member of Holmgate Evangelical Church – later preaching from a pulpit he had helped to build.

Dr Brewer’s family says he died peacefully at home on April 5, leaving his beloved wife Elizabeth, children Debbie and Simon, and grandchildren George, Victoria, Timothy and David.

Former Clay Cross GP Dr Jeremy Brewer and his wife Elizabeth shortly after their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in September 2020.

He was born on December 30, 1935, at London’s Guy’s Hospital.

Daughter Debbie said: “Ironically he later trained to be a doctor at the same hospital.

"It was at Guy’s that he met student nurse Elizabeth King, they married on September 17, 1960 in Purley."

The couple celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in September 2020 – being described as a ‘tough act to follow by their children.

In 1962, the couple moved north and Dr Brewer began his life as a GP at Blue Dykes practice in Clay Cross.

Debbie said: “He thoroughly enjoyed his life as a family doctor – including those demanding times when they provided full 24-hour emergency cover.

"He also enjoyed being the organiser of the Vocational Training Scheme, training new GPs at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

"For many years he was also the company doctor for the Clay Cross Company.”

Dr Brewer’s family say a strong Christian faith was ‘very important to him and his family’.

As well as his work with the Evangelical Church, he was a member of the Gideons UK, now Good News for Everyone.

On retirement, Dr Brewer and Elizabeth joined the missionary organisation Operation Mobilisation, which had two ships travelling the world to bring aid to many nations.

He worked as the ship’s doctor, looking after a crew of more than 300 people.

"There were times when he was the oldest serving person on the oldest working ship in the world,” Debbie added.

“In later years he was diagnosed with a number of complex health issues, but that never stopped his humour and wit. He even wrote that he had realised that illness was for patients, not for doctors.”