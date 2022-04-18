Chesterfield shops we have loved and lost – as M&S prepares to relocate

With that in mind, we look back at some of the other much-loved stores that are sadly no longer with us.
From Hudsons Records to Johnsons Ironmongers, these are sure to bring back happy shopping memories...
1. Kirby & Sons
The family-run electrical supply store in Chesterfield, closed at the end of March after nearly 100 years when the directors took retirement.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Johnsons
Johnsons Ironmongers, on Chatsworth Road, was an iconic shop that sold everything you ever needed. It finally closed its doors in 2017, having served the town since 1888.
Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Toys R Us.
The toy chain, which had a huge store on the Spire walk retail park, folded in 2018.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Hudson's
Hudson's was the go to play for music in Chesterfield, with a number of shops selling records, cassettes and CDs. They also had a great iine in musical instruments for wanna be rockers too. he store on Market Place closed in 2002 and is now home to Meadowfresh butcher's
Photo: Terry Walden