Family in loving tribute to Derbyshire murder victim Freda Walker as funeral details announced

Mrs Walker died in an attack at her home on Station Road, Langwith Junction, on January 15.

Her husband Ken, a a member of Shirebrook Town Council and former Bolsover councillor, was seriously injured, although Derbyshire Police said last week he ‘has been released from hospital and is continuing his recovery’.

Paying tribute to Mrs Walker, her niece Sandra Bunting said: “Freda was a much-loved and treasured wife to Ken.

Freda Walker and her husband Coun Ken Walker.

“Freda will be deeply missed by her brother Gordan, nieces Sandra, Carli and Stephanie, as well as her nephews.

“Freda was a friend to many and will always be in their hearts.

"Taken from us too soon in tragic circumstances. Freda, we will always love you and you will truly be missed.”

Freda Walker.

A service will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Shirebrook, on Thursday, April 14, at 10.45am, followed by committal at Mansfield Crematorium at 12.15pm.

A spokesman for funeral director Co-op funeralcare said: “After the committal, Freda's family welcome all to a celebration in Freda’s name at Shirebrook Village Hall.

“Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be made at both services for Victims of Crime.”

Tributes flooded in for community volunteer Mrs Walker following her death.