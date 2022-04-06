Objections pour in for controversial 247 new home development near Chesterfield

Developer Avant Homes won permission to build the properties, on an 11-hectare site off Tibshelf Road, Holmweood, after a planning appeal in 2019.

A new application is now required for the layout, scale and access to the new homes, which developers promise will be ‘high quality’ and include 20 per cent affordable housing.

It is one of a number of housing developments planned for the village, and people living nearby say they are being ‘surrounded’ by new-build estates.

Residents are objecting to detailed plans for 247 new homes off Tibshelf Road, Holmewood.

Holmewood resident Kate Hinde said the development, known locally as Windy Ridge, was next to another area of planned new homes.

"In a small village this is currently causing disruption and diversions, intermittent loss of water pressure and of electricity supply as residents begin to move in,” she said in a letter to North East Derbyshire District Council.

"Existing villagers are already experiencing significant difficulties accessing local school places, doctor's appointments, shopping, children's play and leisure facilities.”

Richard Clarke said the development could cause a risk of flooding for homes on nearby Williamthorpe Road.

"Should a new development be built on these 'high fields', how is the flood risk to be combatted to ensure that my home, and the new builds, are not impacted further by flood risk?”

Fellow resident Sally Cobb said: “A number of residents are concerned about the amount of building current being undertaken around Holmewood. We have one part-time small GP practice and one school in Heath.

"The number of houses proposed will mean approx another 500 cars. Add this to what is already being built how can Holmewood support this?”

Councillor Suzy Cornwell, who represents Heath and Holmewoood, described the plans as ‘yet more homes in Holmewood’ and said she would be advising against the application.

Avant Homes says the site is made up of three agricultural fields and a plant nursery.

A mixture of two to five-bedrom homes are planned, served via a single access route off Tibshelf Road.

A planning statement adds: “The proposed development will deliver residential dwellings of a scale and design reflective of the character of Holmewood.”