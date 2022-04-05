Steeplejacks scale 43 metre-high chimney at Derbyshire mills complex set to be turned into nearly 70 homes

Steeplejacks have scaled the 43 metre-high Milford Mill chimney at the Grade II listed structure which was built in 1832.

The workmen from Rafferty Steeplejacks are nearing the end of a two-week job to repoint, cap (weather-proof) and paint the metal bands and capping plate on top.

The 4.7-acre site has been bought by Chevin Homes with much of the site being demolished to make way for new offices, retail units and 69 houses.

Steeplejacks scale the 43 metre-high Milford Mill chimney to maintain and make the structure safe. Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press +44 (0)7765 242650 www.fstoppress.com www.rkpphotography.co.uk

The chimney and old Dye House frontage and are all listed and are not to be demolished.

The development also features a lade which will provide a water feature.

This landmark part of Derbyshire’s industrial heritage dates back to 1780 when the former mills were some of the world’s first mechanised industrial spinning factories.

Work on Milford Mills will begin in spring.