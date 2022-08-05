Derbyshire woman’s fundraising efforts help secure her place at European beauty pageant final

Nikita Wilson was crowned Ultimate Natural Beauty United Kingdom Charity 2022 and will use her title when she competes at the Miss Natural Beauty International final next year

Nikita Wilson, 23, was named Ultimate Natural Beauty United Kingdom Charity 2022 at Parr Hall in Warrington last month, where she was among the finalists vying for the Miss Natural Beauty England crown.

She clinched the award after raising a total of £1,080 for the chosen charities Giddo’s Gift and Natural Cuddle Buddies.

Despite missing out on the England crown Nikita, who lives in Shirland, will now use her charity title when she travels to Belgium to represent the United Kingdom at the Miss Natural Beauty International pageant in July 2023.

Nikita Wilson will travel to Belgium for the International final next year after being recognised for her fundraising efforts

Speaking of the Warrington final, she said: “It was really good day, I went in with an open mind and was really confident with what I was doing. I didn’t win the England title but I did win the Ultimate Charity title after raising the most money between all the contestants.

"I also won a side award for Best Catwalk…. it was a massive confidence boost.”

Nikita was bullied at school and has been plagued by anxiety issues since the death of her younger brother when she was seven-years-old.

Nikita Wilson raised a total of £1,080 for the chosen charities - the most out of all the contestants

Having previously competed in Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest, she attributes beauty pageants with bringing her out of her shell after all the problems of her early years.

She aims to raise even more money for charity before the Miss Natural Beauty International final and will again be supporting Giddo’s Gift, which improves the lives of young adults with cancer, and Natural Cuddle Buddies, which helps children with life-limiting illnesses and gives them a personalised, cuddly bear to keep them company at hospital and GP appointments.

The 23-year-old is also planning a charity skydive for another cause close to her heart, Child Bereavement UK, in memory of her late brother.

She added: “I’ve always dreamt of achieving big and I see this platform as something that will give me a sense of achievement.

"With this platform I can voice my opinion and play a role in spreading awareness for charities such as Child Bereavement UK, but also raise money for the chosen charities.”

To follow Nikita on her pageant journey search ‘Nikita’s Pageant Page’ on Facebook or to donate click here.