Wedding day is on for Chesterfield bride-to-be after fiance receives passport stamped with visa

Carolyn Wellington and Trent Jenkins are excited about their wedding day.

Carolyn Wellington said that her American partner Trent Jenkins is ‘absolutely over the moon’ that he has finally been granted a UK Visitors Marriage Visa after Home Secretary Priti Patel intervened to speed up the process.

Carolyn said: “Trent has received his passport with visa clearly stamped in it. Excited, bring on the wedding.”

The couple will marry at Chesterfield Register Office on August 25, followed by a wedding breakfast at Casa Hotel.

Health and wellbeing coach Carolyn, who lives at Doe Lea, said: "I think our wedding has become a bit of beacon for others, showing them that you should always fight for what you believe in.

“There is a lot of other couples experiencing what we experienced and people we don’t even know have been contacting me to say, good luck, you’ve given us hope, we feel more positive and encouraged by your story.