Derbyshire residents urged to follow these rules before hiking after rise in rescue call-outs

With lockdown restrictions easing and pleasant summer weather returning, Google searches for ‘Adventure Holidays’ spiked at the start of this month and searches for ‘Hiking Routes’ reached the highest peak since December 2019, almost double July last year.

Mountain rescue teams across Derbyshire have been busy in recent weeks, attending a number of incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take care if you're going hiking.

Now, Ford – which supplies vehicles to Derby Mountain Rescue Team – is calling on members of the public to ensure they are prepared before they hike by following these rules.

- Think about the gear required for any weather eventuality and ensure it will keep you warm and dry. When packing think about all elements including everything from clothing to correctly fitting footwear, a compass to a map (and the knowledge to use them), a torch, spare batteries and a whistle – and importantly don’t rely on mobile phones and signal alone

- Make sure you are confident you have the knowledge and skills for the hike ahead

- Check what the weather will be like before you set off and be prepared to adapt your plans if needed

- Ensure your cars are properly stocked up with the necessary equipment before heading into the great outdoors

- Know what to do in an emergency: call 999 and ask for the police, then mountain rescue.

- If you find someone in trouble, call for help do not put yourself at risk