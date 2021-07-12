Spireites legend Ernie Moss has sadly died, aged 71.

Much-loved Ernie, who is Chesterfield’s all-time record goalscorer, had dementia and had been living in a care home.

His family believe his dementia was caused by him repeatedly heading a football during his career in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The Moss family have long campaigned for more research to be done into the links of heading a football and dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ernie, who was renowned for his heading, had three spells at the Spireites, scoring 192 goals in more than 500 appearances.

Chesterfield FC said in a statement: “Ernie was a hugely popular figure who enjoyed watching matches at the Technique Stadium with his family until ill health prevented him from attending.

“Ernie leaves behind wife Jenny and daughters Nikki and Sarah, together with son-in-law Stu and grandchildren Henry, Georgia, Erin, Finn and Callie.

“Our thoughts are with Ernie’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Spireites fans have paid tribute to Ernie on social media, calling him a ‘gentleman’ and a ‘hero’.

@robcfcelliott70 said: “What a player, what a gentleman, what a personality and above all else a much adored family man. I had the pleasure of many conversations with Ernie and he had all the time in the world for everybody. RIP Ernie and thanks for the memories.”

@pfirsic61 wrote: “Very privileged to see Ernie play. Will live on through the hearts of the fans of not just the Spireites but of all the other clubs he played for.”

@CraigHall11 said: “RIP Ernie, my thoughts are with your family. Absolute hero of mine as a Spireite through the years.”

@Hilly3012 posted: “Devastating news. Ernie was a hero before my time following Chesterfield but his legendary status was always obvious. I remember him most from Moss and Miller on Chatsworth road, selling me trainers and being an all round lovely man. RIP.”

@SpireiteFitzy said: “Devastating. One of the greatest to ever represent the Spireites and the true epitomy of a club legend. My thoughts go out to his family and friends.”