The pies, both made from locally sourced ingredients, won their respective categories at this year’s Smithfield Awards, organised by the Q Guild of Butchers.

As well as their award winning pies, this family-run butchers also recieved gold status for several other products – including their country sausage, smokehouse burger, and stuffed pheasant breast.

The Leabroooks butcher’s steak and ale pie clinched the Smithfield Coronation Award – a category created specially this year to celebrate the upcoming King’s coronation.

The award-winning butchers with their Smithfield Coronation Award

The award was judged by renowned British Chef Jeremy Lee, Sheila Dillon from Radio 4’s The Food Programme and Telegraph food writer Xanthe Clay.

Judge, Jeremy Lee described the pie as “a very worthy winner”. He says: “It’s a cracking looking pie, beautifully coloured with delicious pastry which was crisp but not dry. It’s hard to get steak right in a pie but they have managed it.”

The butcher’s winning pork pie received a coveted Diamond Award. Containing a combination of traditional pork pie filling topped with a flavoursome balance of chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and chorizo, and encased in the butchers time-tested pastry, the pie was created to celebrate the butchers centenary year.

Richard Taylor of Owen Taylor and Sons said: “I feel absolutely ecstatic. We’ve been to this awards several times, and received a few diamond awards but to come today and win two diamond awards and the Smithfield Coronation Award is an absolutely remarkable achievement.”

He adds: “we celebrate 100 years in business this year. This achievement isn’t just for me, but for the staff, back at Leabrooks, who work very hard to ensure everything is spot on. It’s a testament to their hard work that we’re here today.”