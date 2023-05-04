Derbyshire butchers win top national accolade for steak and ale and pork pies - including award to celebrate the King’s coronation
Leabrooks butchers, Owen Taylor and Sons, has scooped national awards for its steak and ale, and pork pies.
The pies, both made from locally sourced ingredients, won their respective categories at this year’s Smithfield Awards, organised by the Q Guild of Butchers.
As well as their award winning pies, this family-run butchers also recieved gold status for several other products – including their country sausage, smokehouse burger, and stuffed pheasant breast.
The Leabroooks butcher’s steak and ale pie clinched the Smithfield Coronation Award – a category created specially this year to celebrate the upcoming King’s coronation.
The award was judged by renowned British Chef Jeremy Lee, Sheila Dillon from Radio 4’s The Food Programme and Telegraph food writer Xanthe Clay.
Judge, Jeremy Lee described the pie as “a very worthy winner”. He says: “It’s a cracking looking pie, beautifully coloured with delicious pastry which was crisp but not dry. It’s hard to get steak right in a pie but they have managed it.”
The butcher’s winning pork pie received a coveted Diamond Award. Containing a combination of traditional pork pie filling topped with a flavoursome balance of chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and chorizo, and encased in the butchers time-tested pastry, the pie was created to celebrate the butchers centenary year.
Richard Taylor of Owen Taylor and Sons said: “I feel absolutely ecstatic. We’ve been to this awards several times, and received a few diamond awards but to come today and win two diamond awards and the Smithfield Coronation Award is an absolutely remarkable achievement.”
He adds: “we celebrate 100 years in business this year. This achievement isn’t just for me, but for the staff, back at Leabrooks, who work very hard to ensure everything is spot on. It’s a testament to their hard work that we’re here today.”
Gordon Wallace, Q Guild Manager said: “The standard of entries this year was as high as ever so being crowned the overall winner for their Steak & Ale pie alongside a category winning Diamond Award for their Pork Pie and seven additional Golds is a phenomenal achievement. We were delighted to present Richard and the team with their awards which not only endorses the quality of their products but helps to raise standards and drive innovation across the craft butchery industry.”