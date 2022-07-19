Derbyshire ablaze as firefighters tackle multiple 'deliberate' fires in scorching heat

One of the incidents occurred on Monday, July 18, with crew from Shirebrook Fire Station being called at around 5.40pm to extinguish a field fire at Bolsover Castle.

Working alongside colleagues from Alfreton, Bolsover and Clay Cross, they were able to contain the flames and stop the fire spreading.

However pictures show how the large area of field had been left charred and blackened by the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A field was left charred by a deliberate blaze at Bolsover Castle on Monday

A spokesperson for Shirebook station said: “Amazing effort by everyone involved. Unfortunately this fire is believed to be deliberate.

“Shirebrook would like to thank the local residents of Bolsover for bringing us a constant flow of ice cold bottled water. We really appreciate this gesture!”

This came after firefighters from Shirebrook, Clay Cross, Alfreton, Staveley and a water carrier from Clay Cross dealt with another field fire and combine harvester well alight at 1.35pm.

A solitary tree was left standing as flames nibbled at the edge of a field of barley or wheat, as shown in dramatic aerial photographs from the scene.

Crews from Shirebrook Alfreton, Bolsover and Clay Cross, were called to tackle the field fire at Bolsover Castle

The fire was deemed accidental due to machinery but on Sunday, July 17, another deliberate fire occurred in which approximately 40 tones of wood chippings were set ablaze in Creswell.

Incidents also took place last week, starting with a deliberate open fire in Mansfield at 3.06pm on Monday, July 11, in which Shirebrook firefighters were called to attend.

Just a few hours later, crews were altered to a fire in the open in Worksop involving aproximately 4500sqms, again thought to have been deliberate.

A field was left blackened and charred near Bolsover Castle on Monday

Then, in the early hours of Tuesday, approximately 40,000sqms was safely extinguished at Sherwood Forest by Shirebrook crew who worked alongside Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service appliances.

Shirebrook firefighters were also kept busy on Thursday when a field was involved in a deliberate blaze in Creswell at around 8am.

The incidents then continued into the weekend, with firefighters from both Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire mobilised to another arson attack Oak Tree Heath Nature Reserve on Saturday.

It has been revealed that crews were also hit with golf balls as they tackled the blaze and are now working with police to find those responsible.

Derbyshire fire crews also attended a field fire and combine harvester well alight on Monday

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Deliberate fires tie up our resources and firefighters and could cause a delay in our response to life risk emergencies.

“If you have any information about deliberate fire setting in your area, did you know you can report it anonymously to #FireStoppers by calling 0800 169 5558.”

An amber weather warning for extreme heat covered a large swathe of Derbyshire between Sunday and Tuesday, with parts of the county affected by the UK’s first ever red warning for exceptional heat as temperatures topped 40°C in places.

The extreme heat caused the risk of wildfire within the Peak District to reach a ‘critical’ level.

All access land within the national park has been closed as a result, with the precautionary measure in place until the risk has reduced.

The ban does not affect public footpaths, but visitors who do venture to the park are asked to be careful and pay particular attention to wildfire risks.

Derbyshire fire crews also attended a field fire and combine harvester well alight on Monday

In a statement, the Peak District National Park said: "The risk of fires breaking out on the Peak District Moors has now reached a critical level, unseen for many years. As a result of this, public access has been suspended from all Access Land until this exceptional risk has reduced."

Access land is indicated by signs and, in some areas, temporary closure signs may also be in place.

The park's statement added: "Whilst the fire risk remains exceptional, Access Land should not be entered until further notice.

"Public footpaths are unaffected by the Access Land closures, but we ask that people are particularly vigilant and take extra care to ensure they don’t risk starting a wild fire.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Fire crews fought a field fire in Bolsover as temperatures reached 36C on Monday