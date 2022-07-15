Open fire in Derbyshire village thought to be deliberate

Crew from Shirebrook Fire Station were alerted to the blaze in Creswell at around 8am yesterday (Thursday, July 14).

Two seats of fire were found on arrival, one at 400sqm and the other at 600sqm.

A spokesperson for Shirebrook Fire Station said: “Unfortunately this fire is believed to be deliberate.

Shirebrook firefighters attended the open fire in Creswell yesterday (Picture: Shirebrook Fire Station)

“Deliberate fires tie up our resources and firefighters and could cause a delay in our response to life risk emergencies.

“If you have any information about deliberate fire setting in your area, did you know you can report it anonymously to #FireStoppers by calling 0800 169 5558.”

It comes as Shirebrook firefighters have been busy tackling fires in the open throughout the week including a forest fire in Mansfield and another blaze in Sherwood Forest – both of which are thought to be deliberate.

