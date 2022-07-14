Concerned Chesterfield dog trainer launches petition to ban owners from walking their pets during the hot weather

Alison Curry, 35, who has been working with dogs since she was 15 and runs her own dog training business in Chesterfield, said: “If it's too hot, your dog isn't going to die from missing out on a walk, but your dog will die if you take it out and it gets heat a stroke. If someone walks the dog in 25, 27 degrees heat I think that person should be fined. I see it as animal cruelty, which can kill.

“75 per cent of dogs that are dying from heat stroke at the moment are losing their lives purely because they have been walked in 20 degrees and above. I know a lot of vets around the area and I've heard stories about dogs having burnt paws because of the severe heat from the pavement.”

She has now started a petition to ban dog walking in extreme heat. It already has over a hundred signatures.

Alison Curry with her dog

Alison said: “I want to get my voice out there to try and help as many dogs, and owners as possible. People need educating and dogs need saving, they put their trust in us as humans and it is our job to look after them. I will take the petition as far as possible to put a stop to dogs being forced to walk in hot weather and suffer.”

Apart from starting the petition, Alison runs a positive reinforcement dog training sessions, which include force free training. She also runs a Facebook Page Ace Canine Dog Training where at the moment she shares many ideas on how to support dogs during the heatwave.

Following the pandemic, dog ownership has increased by about 20 per cent and Alison fears there are people who have not owned dogs before and do not know how to keep them healthy.

She said: “ It is important to keep the dogs cool. It is best to let them stay at home during hot days and switch on a fan. You can also buy them a paddling pool, fill it with water, throw some balls and treats to stimulate the dog to go inside and have a cool down.”

A dog cooling down in a paddling pool