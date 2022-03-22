Cyclist who died after falling off bike in Derbyshire may have struck pothole, inquest hears

A cyclist who died after falling off his bike in Derbyshire may have struck a pothole in the road, a coroner has said.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 11:43 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 11:54 am

Gregory Strachey, 30, passed away at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital after the accident in the Peak District at the start of this month.

MORE: Man 'bitten' in brawl at Chesterfield town centre taxi rank

His inquest took place at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The inquest was held at Chesterfield Coroner's Court, located inside the town hall.

Susan Evans, assistant coroner, told the inquest: “Mr Strachey was an experienced cyclist and on March 6 he was on a training ride in the Peak District.

“As he cycled down a hill on Edale Road, he fell off his bike and hit his head on the road.

“It is possible that his bike had struck a pothole in the road.

“He was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where, despite treatment, he died on March 7 from head injuries.”

Ms Evans concluded that Mr Strachey, of Salford, who worked as a communications manager, died as a result of an accident.

MORE: Derbyshire Times readers share 7 money-saving tips as cost-of-living crisis bites

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

DerbyshireSheffieldPeak DistrictChesterfield