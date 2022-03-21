Man 'bitten' in brawl at Chesterfield town centre taxi rank

The incident happened at about 3am on Friday, March 18, when a fight allegedly broke out between a group of men at A Line taxis, in Stephenson Place.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “During the struggle, it is alleged that one man suffered a bite to his arm.

“Officers have arrested a 40-year-old man, questioned him and released him under investigation while inquiries continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are releasing this image of a man officers want to speak to after another man was allegedly bitten during a fight at a taxi rank in Chesterfield. Image: Derbyshire police.

“We would like to trace the man pictured in case he has information which could help our inquires.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact us via the following methods, quoting reference 22*155610.”

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.