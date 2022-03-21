Derbyshire Times readers share 7 money-saving tips as cost-of-living crisis bites

Over the weekend, the Derbyshire Times asked people on Facebook for their money-saving tips – and here are some of their suggestions.
1. Cloth nappies
Charlotte Mason said: "Use cloth nappies, no buying nappies every week and lots of bum cream when they get sore from disposables."
Photo: Pixabay
2. Walk more, drive less
Peter Babbage said: "Walk the kids to school, don't drive."
Photo: Pixabay
3. Ditch the ready meals
Sue Bradford said: "Learn to cook good but healthy meals, and do enough to freeze for another time. Don't buy ready meals."
Photo: Pixabay
4. 'Don't need it? Don't buy it'
Kelvin Jones said: "If you don't need it, don't buy it."
Photo: Pixabay