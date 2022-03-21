The UK is in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis.

Derbyshire Times readers share 7 money-saving tips as cost-of-living crisis bites

With the cost-of-living going up and up, saving pennies is a priority for many.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 21st March 2022, 2:47 pm

Over the weekend, the Derbyshire Times asked people on Facebook for their money-saving tips – and here are some of their suggestions.

1. Cloth nappies

Charlotte Mason said: "Use cloth nappies, no buying nappies every week and lots of bum cream when they get sore from disposables."

Photo: Pixabay

2. Walk more, drive less

Peter Babbage said: "Walk the kids to school, don't drive."

Photo: Pixabay

3. Ditch the ready meals

Sue Bradford said: "Learn to cook good but healthy meals, and do enough to freeze for another time. Don't buy ready meals."

Photo: Pixabay

4. 'Don't need it? Don't buy it'

Kelvin Jones said: "If you don't need it, don't buy it."

Photo: Pixabay

