Crich Tramway Village reopen parts of site after repair work - but trams remain at a standstill

The whole village was temporarily closed after an inspection by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) highlighted two areas of concern.

After completion of detailed repairs on the traction pole in the main street near the Red Lion pub, the restriction has been formally lifted, allowing access to the main street, refreshments, shops, Stephenson’s Discovery Centre, Workshop Viewing Gallery and Eagle Press.

The other restriction on the Depot Fan, where the trams enter and exit the depots requires more extensive work by external contractors, and as such the tram depots, Exhibition Hall and indoor play area remain closed, and it is therefore not possible to move and operate trams.

Trams remain at a standstill until such time as external contractors can repair the Depot Fan.

Dr Mike Galer, general manager at Crich Tramway Village, said: “We take safety very seriously at the Museum and we are opening the areas which are nolonger under a safety restriction to visitors.

“Our Great British Seaside Event planned for Saturday, May 28 to Saturday, June 4 will go ahead with the entertainment planned, but without the trams running.

“Since we cannot operate our trams and still have some areas closed, we are offering a discounted day entry price of just £10 for adults and offering free admission to children.

Those visitors wishing to purchase free return tickets may still do so at our standard prices, so that they can return when all areas are fully accessible again.”

Updates for reopening can be found at www.tramway.co.uk and social media sites: www.facebook.com/crichtramwayvillage and www.twitter.com/CrichTramway