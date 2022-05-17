Chesterfield retail park bosses comment on future of car park

Bosses at a popular retail park in Chesterfield have released a statement about their controversial parking policy.

The Derbyshire Times has been approached by several residents who have been hit with what they claim are ‘unfair’ parking tickets after visiting the Ravenside Retail Park, on Markham Road.

Drivers have reported being fined for leaving the site on foot for a short period, overstaying even thought they remained on site spending money and even pulling over in a medical emergency.

We were recently contacted by a source who claimed the centre could soon revert to a pay and display car park.

A spokesperson for the managing agent at the site, Savills, which runs the retail park on behalf of landlord Landsec, has now denied this.

A statement issued by the agent said: “Ravenside Retail Park is ideally located within Chesterfield, close to the town centre providing a variety of shops and experiences for ​guests.

“We currently provide free guest parking for up to three hours, having recently increased this from two hours, so that people customers can enjoy the site ​for even longer.

"We currently have no plans to amend parking arrangements and are not looking to introduce pay and display.

"There have been historic cases of people using ​Ravenside as a free car park for the town centre, which is something we wish to avoid, as it means those wanting to shop at the site cannot find a parking space.

"We have therefore been working with the council and building a partnership so that town centre parking is promoted and used by people visiting the town centre.”

Signs at the entrance to the retail park warn drivers that they must remain on site and stay for a maximum of three hours.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has previously called for ‘common sense’ to be used when issuing fines, while Chesterfield Borough Council has urged people to use town centre car parks instead.