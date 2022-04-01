Shopper hit with fine at Chesterfield's Ravenside Retail Park after blood sugar emergency meant he couldn't leave car park

Chris Swain says he suffered a ‘hypo’, when blood sugar levels fall too low, as he was leaving Ravenside Retail Park, on Markham Road, on March 18.

Fearing it was unsafe for him to drive he went back to a café on the retail park to get some food and wait for his glucose levels to go up.

After receiving a £60 fine through the post, he was shocked when UKCPS, the company which runs the car park, refused to accept the reasons for his appeal against the ticket.

Mr Swain, from Derbyshire, said: “As we were leaving I suffered a hypo due to low blood sugar.

"As I knew I was unsafe to drive, my friend and I went into a café on the site to get a sandwich and drink, to get my glucose levels up.

"Unfortunately, because of this, I received a £60 parking fine in the post.

"When I appealed the fine and explained I was not safe to drive, and was only able to drive after getting my levels up, I also explained that had I left prior to taking action, It would have been dangerous.

"The response to this letter of appeal says that the evidence shows the fine will stand.

"I wonder what would have happened had I not took the action I did, or if I had required hospital treatment?”

UKCPS has been asked for comment.

Signs at the entrance to the retail park warn drivers that they must remain on site and stay for a maximum of three hours.

The Labour MP described it as ‘really disappointing’ that people are still being stung at Ravenside.

Wingerworth dad Paul Renolds, 41, was ordered to pay up to £100 last month after briefly leaving the retail park to meet his wife and young son.