Chesterfield council urges drivers to park in town centre to avoid Ravenside Retail Park fines

A number of shoppers have contacted us after being stung with fines for parking their cars at the Markham Road site and then leaving on foot.

Paul Renolds, 41, was ordered to pay up to £100 after briefly leaving the retail park to meet his wife and young son – despite having receipts to show he had spent money at the site.

He said it was ‘easier to drive to Meadowhall and park for free’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council has commented after residents continue to be caught out by parking fines issued at Ravenside Retail Park.

Chesterfield Borough Council has now urged people to use town centre car parks to avoid being hit with fines.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, the council's cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We engage with all stakeholders across our town centre to develop good working relationships that allow us to promote the town as a whole.

"There are lots of spaces to park in the town centre and then all of the fantastic independent traders, historic market and the national retailers can all be reached by foot.

“Chesterfield Residents receive a permit so they can park for free in many of our surface car parks before 10am and after 3pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and all day on Sundays and bank holidays.

"If needed, you can extend your stay in our car parks by purchasing a ticket or using the PayByPhone app that will continue your parking after the free period has ended.

“It is cheaper and better for the environment to shop local rather travelling to out-of-town retail parks. With the wide range of retail outlets and hospitality venues in our town centre there is guaranteed to be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has also called for ‘common sense’ to be applied by car park operators.

“People need to be aware that these are private car parks and they determine the rules for the site,” the Labour MP said.

UKCPS have been asked for comment.